Pirates' Elias Diaz: Starting again Monday
Diaz will make his 10th straight start at catcher while batting cleanup Monday against the Dodgers.
The 27-year-old is batting .281 with one homer and six RBI since taking over for Francisco Cervelli (concussion) on a full-time basis. For the season, Diaz is slashing .294/.341/.484 with six homers and 21 RBI in 138 plate appearances. General manager Neal Huntington said on his Sunday radio show that while Cervelli is making good progress, the team will continue taking a conservative approach with his recovery. As a result, look for Diaz to start nearly every game until Cervelli returns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...