Diaz will make his 10th straight start at catcher while batting cleanup Monday against the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old is batting .281 with one homer and six RBI since taking over for Francisco Cervelli (concussion) on a full-time basis. For the season, Diaz is slashing .294/.341/.484 with six homers and 21 RBI in 138 plate appearances. General manager Neal Huntington said on his Sunday radio show that while Cervelli is making good progress, the team will continue taking a conservative approach with his recovery. As a result, look for Diaz to start nearly every game until Cervelli returns.