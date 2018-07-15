Pirates' Elias Diaz: Steps in as primary catcher
Diaz will start behind the plate and bat fourth Sunday against the Brewers.
Diaz has re-emerged as the Pirates' primary backstop after Francisco Cervelli (concussion) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Saturday. Considering it's the second time Cervelli has hit the DL this season due to a head injury, it's fair to assume that he may not be ready to return when first eligible July 21. As the Pirates' willingness to deploy him as the cleanup hitter in the series finale might suggest, Diaz has been stellar at the plate this season, slashing .292/.339/.481 with seven home runs across 168 plate appearances. Fantasy owners may want to consider kicking the tires on the 27-year-old if their current catcher options aren't getting the job done.
