Diaz went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against Washington on Thursday.

His struggles both in the field and at the plate have proven perplexing. Even in the absence of starting catcher Francisco Cervelli, Diaz has ceded time to platoon partner Jacob Stallings. After posting a .286 batting average with 10 homers and .792 OPS in 252 at-bats last season, Diaz has hit .243 with one homer and .606 OPS in 251 at-bats this year. He's gone just 4-for-27 with no extra-base hits in August.

