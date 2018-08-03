Pirates' Elias Diaz: Taking field less often
Diaz has started only two of the last seven games, going 2-for-7 with three walks.
His playing time has slowed considerably with the return of starter Francisco Cervelli. It was thought the team might use Cervelli at first base occasionally, thereby getting Diaz's bat in the lineup, but Jose Osuna and David Freese have shared first base duties with Josh Bell (oblique) out. Diaz showed he can play every day -- he started 15 of 20 games to start July -- but he'll need to wait for Cervelli's next injury before seeing consistent action again.
