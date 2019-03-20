Pirates' Elias Diaz: Two weeks away from game action
Diaz (illness) was cleared Wednesday to resume full baseball activities, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Diaz has been idle for nearly the entirety of camp with a viral infection, eliminating any chance he had of cracking the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old looks like he's finally over the illness, but he'll still need to gradually regain strength and increase the intensity of his workouts over the next two weeks before he's cleared to resume game action. Expect him to open the season on the injured list and return around mid-to-late April, at which point he'll step in as the backup to No. 1 catcher Francisco Cervelli.
