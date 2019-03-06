Diaz (virus) will be examined by team doctors within the next day, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Director of medicine Todd Tomczyk updated Diaz's status, saying that the catcher is feeling good and in good spirits. With Opening Day less than three weeks away, it wouldn't be surprising to see Diaz land on the injured list for the start of the season. He has yet to play this spring. Jacob Stallings or Steve Baron would likely serve as the team's backup catcher behind starter Francisco Cervelli if Diaz is forced to miss time.