Pirates' Elias Diaz: Update coming soon
Diaz (virus) will be examined by team doctors within the next day, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Director of medicine Todd Tomczyk updated Diaz's status, saying that the catcher is feeling good and in good spirits. With Opening Day less than three weeks away, it wouldn't be surprising to see Diaz land on the injured list for the start of the season. He has yet to play this spring. Jacob Stallings or Steve Baron would likely serve as the team's backup catcher behind starter Francisco Cervelli if Diaz is forced to miss time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...