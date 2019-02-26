Diaz (illness) isn't included in the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Diaz fell ill about a week ago and is apparently still working to regain health, which has prompted the Pirates to lean on the likes of Francisco Cervelli, Jacob Stalings and non-roster invitee Steve Baron for work behind the plate early in the exhibition schedule. There has been no indication from the team that Diaz's illness is a long-term issue, so he'll likely return to action at some point in the near future and erase any concern about his status for Opening Day. With Cervelli a candidate to be traded elsewhere this season and perhaps likely to see less time behind the plate compared to previous years due to his concussion history, Diaz should earn more starts this season than most backup catchers around the league.