Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez: Exits game after HBP

Valdez was removed during the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Valdez was plunked by a 91 mph fastball from Merrill Kelly in the fourth frame and was in visible pain. Valdez walked off the field with trainers, and the Pirates should have an update on his injury once he undergoes further tests. He was replaced by Jared Triolo, who has taken over at shorstop with Jacob Gonzalez moving to first base and Tyler Callihan shifting to right field.