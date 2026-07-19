Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez: Homers again in win

Valdez went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Guardians.

Valdez had a classic three-true-outcomes game, walking twice and striking out twice before launching a two-run shot in the ninth inning. The 22-year-old is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, going deep six times with 15 RBI and eight runs scored during that span. He's slashing a ridiculous .305/.373/.733 with 12 homers, 32 RBI and 23 runs scored across his first 118 major-league plate appearances.