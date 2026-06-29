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Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez: Keeps showing off power

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Valdez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Valdez checked into the lineup for the third time in Pittsburgh's last four games and continues to make a case for consistent playing time. He began his day with an RBI double in the second inning and then blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning following a lengthy rain delay. Valdez now has a home run in each of his last three appearances and has five long balls across 44 plate appearances to begin his big-league career.

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