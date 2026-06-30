Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez: Making history

Valdez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs Monday against the Phillies.

Valdez took Aaron Nola yard in the fourth inning to record a home run in his fourth straight game. He became the third rookie in Pirates history to homer in four consecutive contests and is the sixth player since 1900 to have a four-game home run streak within his first 16 career big-league games, per Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com. While Valdez was initially stashed on the bench upon his return to the majors in mid-June, it's difficult to envision Pittsburgh taking him out of the lineup consistently at any point in the near future.