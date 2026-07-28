Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez: Set for imaging Tuesday

Valdez is expected to undergo additional imaging on his left hand Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Valdez went 0-for-1 before leaving Monday's 3-2 win over Arizona after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, and the Pirates didn't provide many details on the extent of his injury following his departure. He was presumably sent in for X-rays immediately after exiting, though the club evidently wants to send him for additional scans Tuesday. Valdez can be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.