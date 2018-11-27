Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, John Dreker of piratesprospects.com reports.

Ramirez was originally a member of the Pirates' organization before he was dealt to Toronto in 2016 as part of the Francisco Liriano trade. The 24-year-old was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster after a poor 2017 campaign but remained in the organization in 2018, hitting an impressive .320/.365/.471 for Double-A New Hampshire.

