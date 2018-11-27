Pirates' Harold Ramirez: Returns to Pittsburgh
Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, John Dreker of piratesprospects.com reports.
Ramirez was originally a member of the Pirates' organization before he was dealt to Toronto in 2016 as part of the Francisco Liriano trade. The 24-year-old was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster after a poor 2017 campaign but remained in the organization in 2018, hitting an impressive .320/.365/.471 for Double-A New Hampshire.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Coming around at Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Unimpressive early in minor-league season•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Makes first Grapefruit League appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Harold Ramirez: Not yet ready for MLB debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...