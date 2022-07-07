Double-A Altoona manager Kieran Mattison said that Davis hasn't been included in the lineup since Saturday due to a nagging left wrist injury, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

A non-displaced fracture of the same wrist previously forced the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft to miss just under a month of action earlier in the season, so it's somewhat troubling that the wrist is bothering him again. Since rejoining Altoona on June 11 following a brief rehab assignment, Davis has slashed an unremarkable .175/.299/.316 with six extra-base hits in 15 games. He'll likely be monitored for a few more days as Altoona weighs whether to place the 22-year-old catcher on the 7-day injured list once again.