Davis is hitting .340/.476/.540 with two homers and two steals across 14 games with High-A Greenville so far this season.

He only played in eight games after being drafted first overall last year, but Davis performed quite well in those eight games --and so far, it's been no different this season. If the 22-year-old catcher continues putting up numbers like these, it's quite likely that he'll move up to Double-A by midsummer. The biggest question with Davis is not his bat, but rather whether he'll stick behind the plate. He hasn't exactly excelled at throwing out base stealers, and he's already seen five games at DH this year. It seems like he may be a better fit as a first baseman or DH, if only for the sake of getting his bat in the lineup on an everyday basis, but the Pirates haven't yet indicated any intention of moving him off his current position.