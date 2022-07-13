Davis (wrist) will be shut down for a couple weeks, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Davis landed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Altoona last week due to a left wrist issue and won't participate in activities for several weeks. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but the team plans to re-evaluate the catcher after he's been shut down for a few weeks.

