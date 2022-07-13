Davis (wrist) will be shut down for a couple weeks, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Davis landed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Altoona last week due to a left wrist issue and won't participate in activities for several weeks. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but the team plans to re-evaluate the catcher after he's been shut down for a few weeks.
More News
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Heading to injured list•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Bothered by wrist again•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Back from injured list•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Resumes full baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Should resume activities soon•