Davis received an invitation to the major-league side of Pirates camp this spring.
Davis struggled through multiple injuries in 2022, most prominently a fractured left wrist, but he had a terrific run in the Arizona Fall League and is ready to again continue his ascent through the Pirates' farm system. Selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville, the 23-year-old catcher has posted an .890 OPS in 67 career minor league games when healthy. He could make his MLB debut in late 2023.