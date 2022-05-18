Double-A Altoona placed Davis (wrist) on its 7-day injured list Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Davis hasn't played since May 12 due to the left wrist injury, but the Pirates were optimistic that he would be ready to rejoin the Altoona lineup later this week. Ultimately, the organization determined the 2021 No. 1 overall pick was better served getting some time off to rest. Between stops at Altoona and High-A Greensboro this season, Davis is hitting .333 with six home runs and five stolen bases across 108 plate appearances.