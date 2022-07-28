Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Davis (wrist) has resumed "gripping activities," Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomczyk didn't offer a timeline for when Davis might be able to take batting practice, much less play in games, so he looks set to remain on Double-A Altoona's injured list for at least a week or longer. Due to recurring wrist issues, Davis has played in just 17 games for Altoona since receiving a promotion from High-A Greensboro in early May.