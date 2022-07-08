Davis (wrist) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Altoona on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis missed nearly a month earlier this season with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, and he'll now take some time off since the injury apparently didn't heal properly. He was last in the lineup for Altoona on Saturday and was playing through some discomfort before being held out the past few days with soreness.