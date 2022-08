Davis (wrist) has had no issues while hitting or catching as he prepares to return to action, though he is still not ready to come back, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Davis' left wrist has been an issue for him all season, causing him to miss a significant amount of time in Double-A Altoona. When he has been healthy, he's slashed .177/.320/.355 over 75 plate appearances.