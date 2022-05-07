Davis is hitting .350/.448/.600 with five home runs, 22 RBI and 18 runs scored across 96 plate appearances with High-A Greensboro.

Davis is benefitting from a 397 BABIP, but he has struck just 18.8 percent of the time. After posting a .424 wOBA with Greensboro over a limited 24 plate appearance sample last season, Davis has maintained a .464 wOBA to begin the 2022 campaign. Though the Pirates typically move prospects slowly through their system, Davis appears to have little left to prove at High-A and could be headed to Double-A Altoona shortly.