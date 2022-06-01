Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Davis (wrist) has resumed full baseball activities, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis has recovered quickly after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist May 22, and he's expected to have his rehab transferred to the Pirates' extended spring training facility soon. The 22-year-old seems to be trending toward a return to game action sometime in early-to-mid June.