Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Tuesday that he expects Davis (wrist) to resume baseball activities in "days, not weeks," Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Davis was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his left wrist last week, but the Pirates appear confident that the 22-year-old backstop won't have to miss extensive time on account of the injury. If Cherington's projected timeline for Davis to resume baseball activities proves accurate, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft might be ready to return to game action by early June. Since the injury is to Davis' non-throwing arm, he should be able to quickly settle back in as Double-A Altoona's catcher once activated from the 7-day injured list instead of having to serve as a designated hitter.