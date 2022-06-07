Davis (wrist) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Pirates' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, MLB.com reports.
Davis will likely need only a few tune-up games in the FCL before the Pirates send him back to Double-A Altoona, where he played just two games following his call-up from High-A Greensboro before suffering a non-displaced fracture of his left wrist. Once Adley Rutschman logs enough at-bats with the Orioles to exhaust his prospect eligibility, Davis will become the clear No. 1 catching prospect in baseball.
