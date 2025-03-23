The Pirates selected Stratton's (knee) contract Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Stratton ruptured his patella tendon in his left knee in late August, but he has ramped up this spring. He ultimately made his spring training debut Saturday, when he threw a scoreless inning while striking out two. Stratton could occupy a high-leverage role after maintaining a 3.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 33:7 K:BB across 37.2 innings in 2024.