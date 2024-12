Stratton (knee) signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Andrew Destin reports.

Stratton was with the Pirates in 2024 and threw 37.2 innings out of the bullpen while maintaining a 3.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. His recovery from knee surgery could spill over into the regular season, but he's likely to contribute as a reliever for the big-league club at some point in 2025.