Stratton (knee) is expected to be ready to pitch at the start of spring training, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton posted a video of him throwing off of a mound Thursday, around a month before pitchers report to spring training. He ruptured his patella tendon in late August but appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. Though Stratton will be in camp on a minor-league deal, he was effective in 2024 and should contribute out of the bullpen again in 2025.