Pirates' Hunter Stratton: Optioned to Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates optioned Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
After giving up three runs in one inning Monday, Stratton will return to the minors, where he owns a 3.91 ERA through 23 innings. Michael Darrell-Hicks will come up from Triple-A to fill the open bullpen spot.
