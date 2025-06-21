Pirates' Hunter Stratton: Recalled to Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates recalled Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Since being sent down to Indianapolis in early May, Stratton has turned in a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 13 innings. He'll now be called upon to serve as a bullpen replacement for Ryan Borucki (back), who was placed on the injured list Saturday.
