The Pirates recalled Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Since being sent down to Indianapolis in early May, Stratton has turned in a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 13 innings. He'll now be called upon to serve as a bullpen replacement for Ryan Borucki (back), who was placed on the injured list Saturday.

