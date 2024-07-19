Stratton (triceps) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Stratton made a pair of appearances with the Pirates' Florida Complex League affiliate -- tossing two scoreless innings -- and has been transferred to Indianapolis to continue his rehab stint. The 27-year-old shouldn't require many appearances with Indianapolis before being reinstated. Prior to the injury, Stratton posted a 4.26 ERA across 31.2 innings with the Pirates.
