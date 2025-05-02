The Pirates optioned Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Stratton had been called up earlier this week and made two appearances, allowing a total of four runs over 1.2 innings. Utility player Liover Peguero is taking his spot on the roster.
