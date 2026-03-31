Pirates' Jack Brannigan: Lands on MiLB IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brannigan (nose) was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday.
Brannigan suffered a fractured nose during spring training and will need some more time before returning to game action. The injury isn't considered significant, so he figures to be back on the field in the near future for Double-A Altoona.
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