Mangum is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Mangum will take a seat for the first time since July 29 while the Pirates go with Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Esmerlyn Valdez as their starting outfield trio from left to right. Though Cruz's recent return from the 60-day injured list leaves one fewer spot in the outfield, the Pirates could deploy Reynolds as a designated hitter more frequently to open up regular playing time for Mangum, who has produced a .771 OPS thus far in August.