The Mariners traded Martinez to the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for Caleb Ferguson, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Martinez has struggled this season upon being promoted to Single-A, logging a 6.18 ERA and 1.62 WHIP alongside a 60:38 K:BB through 62.2 innings. That being said, the 19-year-old righty is trending in the right direction after giving up just six earned runs in 23.1 frames over his last five starts, but he clearly still has a lot of work to do before earning a promotion to High-A, let alone the majors.