Garcia (back) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton on Friday, Jason reports.

Garcia landed on Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day injured list April 17 due to lower-back tightness, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment. He has struggled in Triple-A this season, slashing .158/.186/.175 with three RBI and 17 strikeouts across 59 plate appearances.