Pirates' Jhostynxon Garcia: Embarking on rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (back) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton on Friday, Jason reports.
Garcia landed on Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day injured list April 17 due to lower-back tightness, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment. He has struggled in Triple-A this season, slashing .158/.186/.175 with three RBI and 17 strikeouts across 59 plate appearances.
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