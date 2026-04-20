Triple-A Indianapolis placed Garcia on its 7-day injured list Friday due to lower-back tightness, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After failing to win a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, Garcia slashed just .158/.186/.175 with a 28.8 percent strikeout rate over 59 plate appearances for Indianapolis before being shut down with the back issue. He lacks a clear timeline to return to action for the Triple-A club, but his injury isn't believed to be overly significant.