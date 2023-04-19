Bae is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Bae will get a seat against southpaw Austin Gomber after going 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Rockies. Mark Mathias will handle second base duties and hit seventh in the series finale.
More News
-
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Productive in Monday's win•
-
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Blasts game-winning three-run homer•
-
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Batting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Sitting against lefty•
-
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Swats first career homer•