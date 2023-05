Bae is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

After he had been out of the lineup for three straight games due to an ankle injury, Bae checked back into the starting nine for Tuesday's 10-1 loss and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He didn't experience any reported setbacks coming out of the contest, but Bae will hit the bench Wednesday in any case while the Pirates and Rockies wrap up their series with a day game. Tucupita Marcano replaces Bae as the Bucs' second baseman.