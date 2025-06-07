The Pirates designated Wentz for assignment Saturday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Wentz has pitched in 19 games for the Pirates this season, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB over 26 innings. His last outing took place back on May 27, when he earned a win in relief by throwing 3.2 innings of one-run ball. Per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, both righty reliever Isaac Mattson and catcher Brett Sullivan have lockers in Pittsburgh's clubhouse Saturday, so it sounds like additional moves are forthcoming.