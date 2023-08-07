Oviedo (6-11) earned the win over the Brewers on Sunday after tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and walking three. He struck out six.

Oviedo was in complete command of the Brewer hitters and continued his recent run of dominance on the mound. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts and has 11 has totaled 11 such starts this season which is the second most in the National League. With Sunday's spectacular outing, Oviedo has tied Mitch Keller for the team lead with 12 quality starts and now possesses the lowest ERA on the team with a 4.21. The only knack on the 25-year-old is he's issued multiple walks in seven consecutive starts. He'll look to keep rolling in a projected start against the Reds,