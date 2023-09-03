Oviedo (8-14) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and six walks over 3.2 innings against St. Louis. He struck out two.

Oviedo tossed a complete game shutout in his previous start last Monday, but it took Oviedo 97 pitches to record 11 outs Sunday, throwing only 48 for strikes. He was nearly able to finish the fourth and keep the game tied but he was removed following an error and two walks that loaded the bases. Reliever Ryan Borucki then allowed a single to Alec Burleson which plated two and eventually saddled Oviedo with the loss. Oviedo will carry a 4.27 ERA into his next start, currently scheduled to take place next weekend in Atlanta.