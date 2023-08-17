Oviedo (6-13) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over four innings against the Mets while striking out three.

Oviedo really struggled with his command early on, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in the second inning while also being charged with a balk. He issued five walks in the contest, which matched his season high, and needed 78 pitches to get through four innings. The right-hander has now lost back-to-back starts after previously winning three in a row, logging an uninspiring 7:7 K:BB over that two-game stretch.