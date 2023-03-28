Pirates manager Derek Shelton confirmed Tuesday that Oviedo will open the season in the starting rotation, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shelton revealed that news during Tuesday's spring finale against the Twins, just as Oviedo was finishing up a strong five-inning outing during which he struck out seven hitters. The 25-year-old will be filling in for JT Brubaker (forearm) initially, but he has a chance to stick around long term if he shows well out of the gate. Oviedo posted an encouraging 3.23 ERA in seven starts down the stretch last season with the Pirates after being acquired from the Cardinals. If he can improve his command, there might be fantasy streaming appeal in favorable matchups.