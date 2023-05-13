Oviedo did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks over five innings in a 6-3 loss to the Orioles. He struck out three.

Oviedo struggled with his command Friday and walked a season-high five batters, but things could've gone much worse, as the right-hander limited the damage and was charged with just one earned run. Despite the free passes, it was a nice bounce-back outing for Oviedo, who had given up 17 runs over his past three appearances. He'll look to build off his solid start next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus Arizona.