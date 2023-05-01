Oviedo (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a 7-2 loss against the Nationals. He struck out one.

It was a rough day for Oviedo, as he allowed seven runs on nine hits without making it out of the third inning. He's now allowed 11 earned runs in his last two starts (7.2 innings) after surrendering just two runs over his previous 16.2 innings. Oviedo's ERA is up to 4.78 with a 1.47 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week against the Blue Jays.