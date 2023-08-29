Oviedo (8-13) notched the win over Kansas City on Monday, pitching all nine frames and allowing two hits and two walks in a shutout. He struck out five batters.

Oviedo had been up-and-down of late, and he had failed to go more than five frames in any of his previous three starts. The right-hander went plenty deep Monday, recording his first career complete game and shutout. Oviedo needed a career-high 112 pitches to complete the contest, though he kept up his velocity throughout and retired the final 11 batters he faced to finish with a flourish. His 4.20 ERA and 1.28 WHIP on the campaign are hardly fantasy gold, though he's put up better numbers in August with a 2.92 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 37 innings covering six starts.