Oviedo (1-0) earned the win Sunday, giving up five hits and no walks through 6.2 scoreless innings in the victory over the White Sox. He struck out five.

Oviedo stifled the White Sox offense all game and did not allow a single extra-base hit through his 6.2 innings pitched. The only run in this game came from a sacrifice fly provided by teammate Jake Suwinski in the first inning and was all Oviedo needed to earn his first win of the year. The right-hander efficiently threw 62 of 89 pitches for strikes before exiting with two outs in the seventh inning, and he will look to keep the momentum moving in his next outing, likely to come next week in the series with the Cardinals.