Oviedo allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Saturday.

Oviedo failed to complete four innings for the second outing in a row. He had a season-high six walks in his last outing, but Atlanta's offense was able to rack up hits with ease in this start, though they failed to hit a home run off of the right-hander. He's allowed at least three runs in four of his last six outings. For the year, Oviedo has a 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 140:71 K:BB through 161.2 innings across 29 starts. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Nationals next week.