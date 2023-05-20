Oviedo (3-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings in a 13-3 victory over Arizona. He struck out seven.

Oviedo has allowed just one run in each of his past two starts (11 innings) after surrendering 17 across his previous three outings. Friday's performance was the right-hander's fourth quality start of the year, and his seven strikeouts were his most since posting a season-high 10 against the Cardinals on April 14. While Oviedo has been able to limit damage recently, he is still struggling with his control and has issued multiple free passes in all but two of his nine starts this season.